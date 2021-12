American Brass

Located in Long Island City, this restaurant features an Early New Year’s Eve menu with reservations from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at $90 per person. Those looking for a late-night menu will pay $225 for availability from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. along with a champagne toast at midnight and an open bar. Reservations can be made here.