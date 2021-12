Fornino at Time Out Market

Celebrate New Year’s Eve on Time Out Market’s scenic terrace! For $100 per person, guests will be invited to sample food from various vendors, including Fornino. They’ll also be entertained with various music selections, including DJs and a Latin Jazz band. Not to mention, there will be a rooftop toast at midnight in which each guest gets their own individually sized bottle of bubbly. Book your reservations here.