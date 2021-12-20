Fornino

Pizza lovers, this celebration is for you! The New Year’s Eve special Pizza Love Fest Kit features a full at-home meal that includes an imported cheese and fruit plate, large salad, two heart-shaped pizzas and tiramisu and strawberries. All this comes with your choice of either a bottle of prosecco or wine. Guests will also be gifted with party hats and noisemakers to complete their party. The Pizza Love Fest Kit available for pickup or delivery on Friday, December 31, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Orders can be placed any time before 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, at Fornino.com.