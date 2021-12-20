Haven Rooftop

Located atop The Sanctuary Hotel, the New Year’s Eve celebration gives patrons three different dining options all with prix fixe dinner menus. The Silver Package, costing $95 per person, includes an appetizer, entree and dessert at 5 p.m. The Gold Package, costing $120, comes with an appetizer, entree and dessert at 7 p.m. The VIP Package, costing $280 per person, comes with the prix fixe dinner at 9 p.m., along with an open bar until midnight and access to the New Year Countdown Party. Make reservations by emailing events@thesanctuaryhotel.com.