Nina’s x Liquid Lab

Head to the NoMo SoHo Hotel for a New Year’s Eve party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. hosted at this new cocktail lounge. The Liquid Lab NYC cocktail team has created art-inspired cocktails that guests will be able to enjoy. They can enjoy unlimited bubbles all night for $150, an open bar with well drinks for $200 or tables with bottle service which start at $750. For reservations, email PColliins@NoMoSoHo.com.