Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family actor met up with Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy and Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. He shared a photo of the trio holding In-n-Out burgers via his Instagram and wrote in the caption: “JoJo Rabbit, In and out burgers, Navarro Cheer and our annual date @instadanjlevy made this years Vanity Fair Oscar Party very special!”