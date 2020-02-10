Oscars

What Mindy Kaling, Kourtney Kardashian and More Ate Before, During and After the 2020 Oscars

By
Saoirse Ronan Oscars 2020 What Celebs Ate
 Shutterstock
17
7 / 17

Saoirse Ronan

The actress was also spotted snacking on some popcorn.

Back to top