Salt & Straw’s Bone Marrow and Smoked Cherries Ice Cream

When Schwarzenegger departed from more traditional ice cream flavors for the April 26 episode and gave this interesting variety a try, he wasn’t exactly blown away. “That’ll ruin your life and your wife,” he declared after taking a taste. “That is awful.” Though he initially gave the unique flavor a score of 1.1, he later lowered it to zero.