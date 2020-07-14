Salt & Straw’s Pots of Gold Ice Cream

In the May 24 episode, Schwarzenegger opted to give Salt & Straw — a popular Oregon-based ice cream brand — another try weeks after he tasted the brand’s Bone Marrow and Smoked Cherries flavor, which he didn’t enjoy. This time, the star sampled the company’s Pots of Gold ice cream, which is packed with Lucky Charms cereal pieces. “This takes me back to 1997,” he shared after taking a spoonful. “That is good — silky smooth.” Schwarzenegger loved the ice cream so much he gave it an 8.7.