Sweet Rose Creamery’s Tiramisu Ice Cream

In the first episode of Patrick’s Pints on April 19, Schwarzenegger put a pint of tiramisu flavored ice cream from California’s Sweet Rose Creamery to the test. “That is out of bounds,” he said as he took his first taste of the frozen treat. “The cream of the vanilla, a little silky smoothness of the coffee and just a little bit of crumble in there … It’s like I’m swimming off the coast of Italia,” he joked. The treat’s final marks? 7.8.