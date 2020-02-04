Royals Prince William and Duchess Kate Smile During Ice Cream Outing in South Wales By Samantha Leffler February 4, 2020 Shutterstock 6 6 / 6 Almost Done William took a big bite of his ice cream before getting down to business. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News