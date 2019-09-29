Mochidoki Pumpkin & Cookies Mochi Ice Cream
New York-based mochi ice cream company, Mochidoki, debuted a new pumpkin-flavored variety in 2019 that has some pretty impressive pedigree. The Pumpkin & Cookies flavor was one of two developed by Tim Perille and chef Michael Laiskonis, the former executive pastry chef at Michelin-starred Le Bernardin. It consists of soft and pillowy pumpkin mochi (made with real pumpkin puree) that's filled with rich pumpkin spice ice cream and chocolate and vanilla creme cookies.