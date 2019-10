Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus

Boar’s Head also jumped into the pumpkin game in September 2019 with the release of its new Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus. The sugary spread was designed to satisfy the sweet tooth of pumpkin spice lovers and, according to a press release, is made with real pumpkin, creamy steamed chickpeas, ground vanilla beans, organic sugar and warm fall spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg.