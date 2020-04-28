Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast

This decadent brunch dish is described by the Disney Parks blog as “a perfectly sweet way to start your morning.” The meal, which is one of the many dishes that rotate seasonally on the menu at Disney’s PCH Grill located inside the Paradise Pier Hotel in California, is prepared like a casserole. That means you can likely feed the whole family in one sitting. Additionally, the recipe utilizes several ingredients that are likely leftovers or need to be used before they go bad, such as old bread and ripe bananas. Check out the recipe here.