Dole Whip

As far as Disney recipes go, this is one of the tastiest options around and it’s also incredibly easy to make, which is likely why Disney shared it via the Disneyland app in April. The refreshing treat contains vanilla ice cream, pineapple juice and frozen pineapple, which is blended together until it’s smooth. If you want to replicate the Disney version exactly, just be sure to use plant-based ice cream, as the Dole whip available at the company’s parks is vegan and dairy-free. Take a look at the recipe here.