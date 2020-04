Grilled Cheese Sandwich

“This yummy recipe comes from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” declared the Disney Parks blog. “While we can’t visit Andy’s backyard right now, this recipe is just one more great way to create #DisneyMagicMoments in your own backyard (or kitchen).” The meal, which takes about 15 minutes to make, includes a rich cream cheese spread, a savory garlic spread and three different types of cheese. Click here for the recipe.