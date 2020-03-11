Ian Somerhalder

The Vampire Diaries alum forgoes the big coffee chains in favor of making his own caffeinated concoction — tea, which he whips in a NutriBullet along with coconut oil, cacao and a pinch of salt. “You’re getting the electrolytes, you’re getting the caffeine and you’re getting the fat with the cacao,” he explained to Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019. The Lost alum is also a fan of the coffee and coconut oil combo. “If you whip it [together,] you’re binding caffeine molecules to a fat lipid, so your body burns it slower and more evenly.”