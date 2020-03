Katy Perry

Though the pregnant pop star has likely cut back on her caffeine intake, the “Roar” songstress was spotted ordering a tall soy vanilla latte from Starbucks in August 2014. The interaction was chronicled on the brand’s website, and the Grammy nominee even tweeted about it at the time. “Dear Jason @Starbucks on Ohio and N State in Chicago, you make a mean soy latte,” she wrote.