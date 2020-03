Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman has a do-it-yourself attitude when it comes to her morning coffee routine. “I make it myself. [I drink] cold brew,” she told Us exclusively in February 2020. “Most of the glass is filled with ice, cold brew concentrate, a splash of half-and-half and sometimes sweetener, but sometimes raw sugar and sometimes sweetened condensed milk,” the Food Network star added with a laugh. “But that’s not an everyday thing. Iced coffee is my morning coffee.”