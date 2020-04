Tyra Banks

Though the former America’s Next Top Model host prefers her coffee without “those syrups and those powders” she still enjoys a flavorful cup of java. As the California native explained to Harper’s Bazaar in April 2020, she prepares her version of the caffeinated beverage using beans that have been “soaked in some vanilla or some caramel infusation [sic]” but skips the sugar and cream.