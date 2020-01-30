Duchess Kate Feeds Her Kids a Simple Breakfast

During a visit to the London Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Preschool in January 2020, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her three little ones — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — feast on a fairly simple breakfast every morning. The royal, who believes it’s important to start your day with a healthy meal, told some of the kids in attendance that her brood typically has “apples and cereal” for breakfast.