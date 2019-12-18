Duchess Kate Has a ‘Favorite’ Dessert

The royal is partial to sticky toffee pudding — a British classic that former royal chef Darren McGrady said is one of her “favorites” in January 2020. The Buckingham Palace version of the popular sweet treat uses dates instead of apricots for a “richer” flavor, and is topped with a sauce that contains molasses-like Muscovado sugar. “The Queen loved [sticky toffee pudding] at Sandringham Palace when it was really cold outside, when she was at Balmoral Castle, and the rest of the royal family did too,” McGrady recalled.