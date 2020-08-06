Princess Diana Was an ‘Awful Cook’

McGrady told Us that while the late princess would often come down to the kitchen to chat, preparing food wasn’t exactly her strong suit. “The princess was an awful cook. She didn’t like to cook at all in the kitchen,” he said. When Diana did attempt to make pasta on one occasion, she forgot about it and the pot overflowed, extinguishing the pilot light and causing the kitchen to smell like gas. “She was so nervous. She called the palace fire brigade,” McGrady recalled. “I remember Monday morning she came into the kitchen and she said, ‘Darren, you won’t believe the weekend. I nearly set the whole palace on fire!’ It was a bit dramatic, but she said the best part was, ‘I had twelve hunky fireman all to myself.'”