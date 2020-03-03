When He Channeled the Fyre Festival

Approximately six months after Andy King became famous via Netflix’s documentary about the doomed Fyre Festival, Ryan enlisted King for an Aviation Gin ad that highlighted how dedicated the Life star is to the brand. King, who helped plan the defunct music event, became a sensation after claiming in the doc that he was prepared to offer a customs official in the Bahamas oral sex if the worker was willing to waive a $175,000 fee to free up thousands of bottles of Evian water. In the spot, King praises Ryan’s work ethic and orders an Aviation Gin.