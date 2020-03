When He Found a New Role for the Woman From the Controversial Peleton Ad

After a contentious Peleton commercial featuring actress Monica Ruiz debuted in December 2019, Ryan put Ruiz to work in an Aviation Gin spot that dropped days later. While Ruiz played a wife whose husband wanted her to get fit in the Peleton ad, the Aviation clip had her portray a woman toasting to “new beginnings,” implying she left her Peloton-purchasing spouse. “You look great, by the way,” a friend tells her.