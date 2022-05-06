When He Released a ‘Quarantine Ad’

Amid the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, Reynolds released an Aviation Gin ad that addressed people quarantined at home. “We shot this last year as an attack ad on a *certain* coffee company… and, um, it kinda evolved into a quarantine ad,” he explained on Instagram, referencing his ongoing “feud” with Hugh Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee company. The spot narrated by the Criminal star, celebrates the era of indulgence while also encouraging consumers to keep the debauchery alive in the safety of their own homes. Reynolds also confirmed he was going to continue donating 30 percent of Aviation Gin’s proceeds to unemployed bartenders.