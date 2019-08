Panera Bread Gets Catty Over a Chicken Sandwich

Days after Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A piled on Popeyes for its wildly successful chicken sandwich, the food item sold out nationwide. So when the Louisiana-based chain began following Panera Bread on Twitter, Panera took the opportunity to take a swipe at Popeyes as well. “Did you follow us because you need chicken?” the eatery asked. “We have some… raised without antibiotics.”