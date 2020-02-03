Pepperidge Farm Comes for Little Caesars Pizza

The food company threw shade at the pizza restaurant in February 2020 after the fast-food chain announced via a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIV that it was finally adding a delivery option — which the ad dubbed the “best thing since sliced bread.” Shortly after the spot aired, the Pepperidge Farm Twitter account quipped: “Hey @littlecaesars, Congrats on introducing delivery! Can’t wait to hear what you guys come up with next … Wheels? Fire?”