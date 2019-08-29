Wendy’s, Popeyes and Chick-fil-A Start an Epic Feud

In August 2019, three of the most popular food chains began feuding with one another on Twitter after Popeyes announced the arrival of a new buttermilk chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A chimed in arguing that its version of the food item was supreme, and Wendy’s eventually joined the fray too, taking a swipe at both eateries. As the Dave Thomas-founded chain put it: “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”