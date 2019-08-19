Food

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Honeymoon Is a Foodie’s Dream: See the Pizza, Pasta and More

By
Ashley Iaconetti Jared Haibon Honeymoon Is a Foodie Dream
 Courtesy Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram
8
9 / 8

Pesto Pasta

While dining at Restaurant Chez Black in Positano, Iaconetti ordered a bowl of pesto pasta.

Back to top