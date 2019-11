Mango Wood Tray

Another functional and beautiful piece is this wooden tray. “The hammered metal inlay with a floral motif was inspired by some of the beautiful artwork I’m obsessed with from India,” Teigen noted. “The soft rectangular shape makes it perfect for carrying your favorite drinks out to guests, but it’s deep enough to be used for salads, as a fruit bowl, or for a cheese and charcuterie platter. You’ll use it for everything!”