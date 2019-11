Pre-Seasoned Mini Cast-Iron Skillet

There’s no need to season this skillet before popping it in the oven, because Teigen has done all of the work for you! “I developed the perfectly sized, ready-to-use mini-skillet and then added my ‘secret’ crowd favorite brownie recipe,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost explained. “Gift someone the skillet or make the brownie recipe and wrap the brownie-filled skillet and attach the recipe for a super cute homemade touch!”