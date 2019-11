Spice Cellar With Wood Lid and Spoon

“I always have random small bowls of kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper on my kitchen counter so I wanted to make something specifically for that purpose,” the star explained. This spice cellar is cast in aluminum gold and features a wooden lid with a motif inspired by Morocco. It also comes with a tiny golden spoon. As Teigen put it: “It’s small and perfect and makes the best gift for the holidays!”