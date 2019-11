Stainless Steel Spoons and Measuring Cups

“I have drawers and drawers filled to the brim with aluminum measuring cups and spoons. All the sets get separated and I can never find what I need so I end up having to add/subtract/calculate using the wrong spoons,” Teigen confessed. That’s why she was driven to create this “all you need” set, which has four measuring cups and two spoons that “accurately measure all your wet and dry ingredients.”