Felucian Garden Spread

Made with plant-based “kefta,” herb hummus, tomato-cucumber relish and pita, this is the “perfect bite” for your visit to a galaxy far, far away. Find this veggie-packed dish at Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Disney World, and can be found inside Disneyland Park at Disneyland.