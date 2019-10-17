Food The ‘Breaking Bad’-Themed Restaurant Is Now Open: See the RV, Heisenburger Sliders and More By Samantha Leffler October 17, 2019 Nathaniel Wood 16 17 / 16 Loaded Saul-sa Nachos The bar food, seen here on Saul’s desk, is named after the Breaking Bad character. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News