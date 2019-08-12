Food Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Bell and More Stars Design Spatulas, Mugs for a Good Cause By Samantha Leffler August 12, 2019 Williams Sonoma 10 11 / 10 Lisa Vanderpump The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was inspired by her pup Giggy when designing her spatula. Back to top More News Get 30% Off Elta MD, Paula’s Choice and More — Limited Time Only! Pick Up the Latest Yankee Candle Farmers Market Collection Starting at $6! Allbirds’ Bestselling Sneakers Now Come in 2 New Summery Shades More News