Local Pub Check-In

The Duke of Cambridge ordered a pint at the Rose & Crown Freehouse pub in the U.K. ahead of the partial reopening amid the pandemic. “As pubs and restaurants reopen around the UK this weekend, The Duke popped into the local pub in Norfolk to wish the staff well and hear how they have adapted their operations in order to allow them to return to a new normal,” the Kensington Palace Instagram account shared in July 2020.