Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn

This treat marries the signature dual-colors and flavors of Trolli Sour Brites with candy corn’s ubiquitous shape and texture. The result is a new take on the Halloween classic that is bursting with sour flavor. Combinations include lemon and cherry, orange and lime and grape and strawberry. Ferrara, Trolli’s parent company, has experimented even further and also released BRACH’S Mini Candy Corn & Chocolate Peanuts, BRACH’S Mermaid Candy Corn, BRACH’S Donut Shoppe Candy Corn and BRACH’S Pumpkin Pie Candy Corn.