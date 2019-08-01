Zombie Skittles

Skittles candy is turning the tables on zombies this Halloween with the launch of its new Zombie Skittles in the U.S. Each pack of the treats features a mix of five fruity flavors: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry and Blood Red Berry. But there’s a twist: Consumers won’t know which candy may have the repulsive taste known as “rotten zombie.” Hidden beneath the candy shell of select pieces in each pack is a rotten zombie flavor that will reveal itself only once you’ve started to chew. This spooky variety makes for an utterly disgusting taste experience that is bound to elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone.