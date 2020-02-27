Food Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Filming ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 With an Array of Epic Pastries By Samantha Leffler February 27, 2020 Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram 4 2 / 4 Doughnuts for Everyone Other doughnuts on hand included matcha green tea and cookies and cream flavors. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News