Food

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Filming ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 With an Array of Epic Pastries

By
Reese Witherspoon Welcomed The Morning Show Season 2 Set With Food
 Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
4
2 / 4

Doughnuts for Everyone

Other doughnuts on hand included matcha green tea and cookies and cream flavors.

Back to top