Food

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Filming ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 With an Array of Epic Pastries

By
Reese Witherspoon Welcomed The Morning Show Season 2 Set With Food
 Courtesy Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
4
3 / 4

Reese’s Special Treat

Witherspoon’s “favorite” confection was, understandably, the Reese’s doughnut.

Back to top