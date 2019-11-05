Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th Birthday Cake

The Olympian celebrated her 70th birthday in California in October 2019, with several members of her famous family. Though Khloé Kardashian was noticeably absent from the festivities, Jenner’s cake for the occasion indicated that her close-knit clan is very important to her. The large confection was topped with an old photo of The Secrets of My Life author holding daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner when they were toddlers. The cake also featured an edible “Happy Birthday Caitlyn” plaque on the front.