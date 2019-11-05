Kendall Jenner’s 24th Birthday Cake

The E! personality celebrated her 24th birthday in November 2019 by having a dinner with her family. The cake for the occasion featured the phrase “Happy Birthday Kenny” written in gold along with a matching heart. The dessert also boasted a childhood snapshot of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star holding a toy bat behind her head and sporting a pacifier in her mouth. The photo, which mom Kris Jenner has said is one of her favorites, is an early example of Jenner’s modeling skills.