Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Cake From Alexander Wang

The fashion designer sent the birthday girl a cake inspired by some of her own shapewear creations when she turned 39 in October 2019. His confection of choice was a Kardashian-like bodice rocking a pair of Skims. “Oh my gosh, Alex. I love you,” the E! personality exclaimed on her Instagram Stories. “Alex Wang sent me a Kim body in some one-legged Skims for my birthday cake. Who wants to eat this?”