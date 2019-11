Kris Jenner’s 64th Birthday Cake

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch marked her 64th birthday in November 2019 with a cheeky cake. The confection, which daughter Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram Stories, was designed to look like a California license plate. It boasted the phrase “2 DIE 4” in large blue letters and featured an edible “Happy Birthday Kris!” sign on the front.