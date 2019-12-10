Saint West’s 4th Birthday Cake

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest son turned 4 on December 5, 2019, and had a Jurassic Park-themed party two days later at his parents’ California home. The bash featured several themed desserts including dinosaur doughnuts and cake pops, but the birthday cake was more candy-centric. The confection was covered in chocolate icing and topped with M&M’s arranged in a rainbow pattern. As if that wasn’t enough, the celebratory dessert was also filled with the bite-sized candies, which spilled out when the cake was sliced.