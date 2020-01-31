Stormi Webster’s 2nd Birthday Trolls Cake

Kylie Jenner’s little one got an early present in January 2020 when Crumbles Patisserie in Encino, California, sent the toddler and “S” shaped birthday cake a few days prior to her 2nd birthday. The confection featured several of Stormi’s favorite Trolls characters, including Poppy, Biggie and more. “Oh my god, I can’t wait until Stormi wakes up and sees this. She’s going to be so happy,” Jenner said via her Instagram Stories. “This is so cute, thank you Crumbles. Stormi’s birthday is in two days.”