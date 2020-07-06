Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“I’m jumpin’ headfirst into my sugar & tequila holiday weekend 🤣🍰🥃,” the Titan Games host captioned an Instagram video of one of his epic cheat meals. Though the Baywatch star usually saves his high-calorie feasts for Sunday evenings, he got an early start because of the holiday and chowed down on two slabs of 4-inch french toast and a massive slice of cheesecake. “Considering the year 2020 has already been for us – we’ve earned ourselves some decadent satisfaction. “This holiday weekend, EVERYday will be my cheat day 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️,” he added. “Enjoy your families, fireworks & cheat meals, my friends. Salud’ 🥃🍰💥 #dontcheatyourself #treatyourself #nomnomnom.”