Bruce Willis

The Motherless Brooklyn star enjoyed a pink Father’s Day cake. He celebrated the holiday with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — as well as his current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their girls, Evelyn and Mabel. “Happy Father’s Day, Bruce!” Moore captioned an Instagram photo of the group. “Your kids are so lucky to have you ❤️.”